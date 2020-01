Gli anni dieci [EN]

A cura di Billy Pilgrim, Qwerty, i-lorenzo e GiMa.

In un articolo pubblicato da The Spectator, Matt Ridley (The Rational Optimist) sostiene che la decade che sta per volgere al termine sia stata sotto ogni punto di vista la migliore dell’intera storia dell’umanità. Eppure, nonostante i progressi compiuti, i profeti di sventura continuano a fare proseliti:

Let nobody tell you that the second decade of the 21st century has been a bad time. We are living through the greatest improvement in human living standards in history. Extreme poverty has fallen below 10 per cent of the world’s population for the first time. It was 60 per cent when I was born. Global inequality has been plunging as Africa and Asia experience faster economic growth than Europe and North America; child mortality has fallen to record low levels; famine virtually went extinct; malaria, polio and heart disease are all in decline.

Little of this made the news, because good news is no news. But I’ve been watching it all closely. Ever since I wrote The Rational Optimist in 2010, I’ve been faced with ‘what about…’ questions: what about the great recession, the euro crisis, Syria, Ukraine, Donald Trump? How can I possibly say that things are getting better, given all that? The answer is: because bad things happen while the world still gets better. Yet get better it does, and it has done so over the course of this decade at a rate that has astonished even starry-eyed me.