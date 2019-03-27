I sostenitori della Brexit nemmeno la volevano, la Brexit [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Giovanni.

Stephen Paduano spiega in un articolo su Foreign Policy che i principali ostacoli all’uscita del Regno Unito dalla UE sono stati posti dai Brexiteers.

After a tumultuous two and a half years, the great can-kicking of parliamentary politics was meant to come to an end Tuesday evening. After months of panic and delay, with little more than two weeks to go before Britain was set to leave the European Union, a withdrawal agreement with the approval of 27 EU nations was finally presented to the British Parliament. “Today is the day,” Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly told her cabinet. “Let’s get this done.”