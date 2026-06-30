Il CEO di Palantir sul futuro della sua IA

A Marzo 2026 New Republic ha ripreso e commentato un’intervista di CNBC ad Alex Karp, il CEO di Palantir, nella quale aveva fatto delle controverse dichiarazioni riguardo il futuro dell’IA prodotta dalla sua azienda.

Secondo l’imprenditore infatti la tecnologia avrebbe la possibilità di diminuire l’influenza delle persone altamente istruite con una formazione umanistica, più frequentemente donne, mentre potrebbe invece rafforzare il potere economico della classe operaia, composta perlopiù da uomini.

Karp’s message is loud and clear: My technology will take political capital away from one of your greatest enemies—liberal women with degrees—and give one of your favorite demographics to patronize—working-class men—more political power to transfer to you. He’s aligning his technology with both GOP political strategy and the larger male-centered culture war that the right has been waging for the better part of a decade now.

L’articolo mette poi in evidenza un altro punto toccato da Karp: giustificare la tecnologia della sua azienda con l’ideologia legata al Patriot Art:

“These technologies are dangerous societally,” Karp continued. “The only justification you could possibly have would be that if we don’t do it, our adversaries will do it. And we will be subject to their rule of law.… Why is it that we’re absorbing the risk of disrupting the very fabric of our society, including the most powerful parts of our society, if it’s not because it’s about maintaining our ability to be American in the near term and long term?”