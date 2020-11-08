Il declino dell’industria Italia, ovvero l’Italia in svendita [EN]

Un articolo dell’Economist traccia un ritratto impietoso della situazione italiana, elencando il declino della sua industria, dalla ricchezza degli anni 50 e 60, letteralmente gettata al vento, al capitalismo senza capitali di oggi, sempre preda e mai cacciatore.

Few works of literature capture the challenges of managing decay better than “The Leopard”, Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s masterpiece about Sicilian blue bloods struggling to adapt to the changes ushered in by Italian unification in the 1860s. Replace the “shabby minor gentry” with Silicon Valley parvenus and recently impoverished but now monied masses with emerging China, and the novel also serves as an apt metaphor for the decline of once-princely corporate Italy.

“We had the richest and most perfect region of the world but we are old aristocrats who are losing our momentum,” sighs Marco Tronchetti Provera, boss of Pirelli, a 148-year-old tyremaker based in Milan. Many of his fellow chief executives echo di Lampedusa’s Don Fabrizio, who pined for the days when “We were the leopards, the lions.”