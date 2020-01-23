Il dibattito sui successi scientifici e culturali degli ebrei ashkenaziti [EN]

Il Guardian critica duramente un articolo del New York Times (link alternativo) che citerebbe la presunta superiorità in termini di quoziente intellettivo degli ebrei ashkenaziti come fattore dietro il loro successo e i loro contributi scientifici e culturali.

Citing Sarah Bernhardt, Franz Kafka, Albert Einstein, Rosalind Franklin, Benjamin Disraeli and Karl Marx, Stephens asked: “How is it that a people who never amounted even to one-third of one per cent of the world’s population contributed so seminally to so many of its most pathbreaking ideas and innovations?”

He answered: “The common answer is that Jews are, or tend to be, smart. When it comes to Ashkenazi Jews, it’s true … Ashkenazi Jews might have a marginal advantage over their gentile peers when it comes to thinking better. Where their advantage more often lies is in thinking different.”

That prompted furious accusations that Stephens was using the same genetics arguments that informed Nazism and white supremacist thinking.