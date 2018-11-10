Il dibattito sulla posizione del Guardian sui diritti dei trans in UK.

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Giornaliste del Guardian residenti in USA aprono un dibattito sulle differenti posizioni te femministe e progressisti assumono in USA e in Gran Bretagna.

L’occasione del dibattito è offerta da un editoriale del giornale in cui venivano discussi alcuni problemi della legge britannica “Gender Recognition Act”, sollevati dalle femministe britanniche.

The editorial used a UK legal debate about IDs to argue that trans rights “collide” with cis women’s rights; that equality for trans women “could adversely affect other women”; and that allowing trans women to access public spaces threatens cis women’s “safety”. These arguments were met with particular dismay in the US as they echo the position of anti-trans legislators who have pushed overtly transphobic bathroom bills.