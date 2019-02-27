Il futuro dell’Europa è Sebastian Kurz [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Un articolo di Foreign Policy (link alternativo) ripercorre le origini e l’ascesa del giovane cancelliere austriaco Kurz, ascrivendone il successo politico alla sua volontà di condividere e affrontare le istanze sollevate dei movimenti populisti e argomentando circa la sostenibilità di un modello simile per il resto dell’Europa.

Today, another young conservative Austrian leader, Sebastian Kurz — the 31-year-old chancellor of Austria and chairman of a revamped version of Austria’s traditional center-right party — projects a similar profile as Sissi’s young emperor. In part, that’s due to his style of conservative populism, an original synthesis of heavy-handed social conservatism and law enforcement with traditional fidelity to established European institutions and economic policies. Since becoming leader of the Austrian People’s Party, he has steered it toward a coalition with the far-right, anti-immigrant Freedom Party, which had previously been ostracized by the bien-pensant Austrian establishment. Since taking office as chancellor, he has spoken of an urgent need to crack down on illegal immigration and maintain Austria’s traditional culture.