Il futuro è in orbita

Steve Jurvetson, di cui Forbes fornisce un profilo nonché autore dell’immagine in evidenza, fornisce nella pagina di Flickr dove è caricata la foto una sua considerazione sul turismo spaziale e sulle differenze tra voli suborbitali e orbitali:

Back in 2012, I wrote a blog post on my space-faring dreams — specifically, a space-walk in a very-low orbit around the moon, with an unfettered view, soaring like superman above the lunar landscape. But, I mainly wrote about why I have no interest in suborbital rocket tourism, especially compared to the alternative experiences out there (zero-g flights and high altitude balloons).

Now in 2020, suborbital tourism has become even less appealing (shorter flights and lower altitudes), and I have to wonder if people are imagining that these suboptimal flights are something that they are not — something akin to the magical experiences astronauts had over the past 50 years.

I was reminded of this when Space Adventures announced their 2021 orbital tourism offerings yesterday, going to the same heights as Gemini XI… 16x higher than the suborbital hoppers. Their photo strip of the views at different altitudes are very different from the photos I have seen from our amateur rockets and balloons. So, I added them below for contrast.