Il governo americano chiama a rapporto i CEO delle principali banche per i rischi posti dalla IA di Anthropic

Il Guardian (come anche altri media) riporta la notizia che il governo USA ha incontrato gli amministratori delegati delle principali banche americane e il governatore della FED per mettere a punto una risposta alle notizie che la IA di Anthropic pone gravi rischi alla sicurezza del sistema bancario.

A recent leak of Claude’s code prompted the startup to publish a blogpost at the beginning of the month saying that AI models had surpassed “all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities”, adding: “The fallout – for economies, public safety, and national security – could be severe.”

Anthropic has said that its Mythos model, yet to be released, has exposed thousands of vulnerabilities in software and popular applications, prompting it to limit the release of the new model to a small clutch of businesses, including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft…

… The news comes amid concerns that hackers could end up using such tools for figuring out passwords or cracking encryption that is intended to keep data safe. The company said the oldest of the vulnerabilities uncovered by Mythos were up to 27 years old, none of which is believed to have been noticed by their creators or tech monitors before being identified by the AI mode.