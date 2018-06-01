Il Milan sarà escluso dall’Europa League?

A cura di @cocomeraio.

Il New York Times dopo aver sentito due persone coinvolte nel procedimento contro il Milan prevede che la società che ha vinto sette volte la coppa dei campioni/champions league nei prossimi giorni probabilmente sarà esclusa dalla prossima edizione dell’UEFA Europa League.

A ban from continental competition is now likely, according to the two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case is continuing and they were not authorized to speak about it publicly. It would serve as the latest indignity for a club once considered soccer royalty, and another bellwether for a deepening crisis in Italian soccer.