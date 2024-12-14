Il Nicaragua sta per espellere le suore

Bruno Desidera su Settimananews e Edgar Beltran su The Pillar raccontano di come il governo del Nicaragua si stia preparando ad espellere tutte le suore dal paese, sia autoctone che straniere. Una volta espulse le loro proprietà verranno confiscate.

Human rights activist Martha Patricia Molina told The Pillar that she is in touch with religious sisters in the country, who told her that they have received an ultimatum from the government – they must leave the country by December.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re foreign or nationals, they must leave,” she told The Pillar.