Il peggior festival rock di sempre

Nel 1972, sull’onda di Woodstock, Tom Duncan e Bob Alexander ebbero l’idea di realizzare il più grande festival rock di sempre. Andò tutto storto e ne venne fuori un disastro, racconta Ozy.com:

Tom Duncan and Bob Alexander had big plans. In 1972, just four years after Woodstock and the Summer of Love, the two novice, Indiana-based promoters concocted a plan for a festival that would be “bigger than Woodstock.” Named the Erie Canal Soda Pop Festival, the Labor Day event was set to feature huge names like the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, the Allman Brothers and Black Sabbath and host a massive crowd of 55,000.