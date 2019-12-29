Il premio nobel a Peter Handke è una vergogna [EN]

Peter Maas critica l’assegnazione del Nobel a Peter Handke per via delle posizioni negazioniste sui crimini di guerra serbi in Bosnia e sul genocidio di Srebrenica e Žepa espresse dallo scrittore austriaco.

At 6 p.m., more than a thousand protesters gathered at Norrmalmstorg, in central Stockholm, to bear witness to what had happened. There were speeches by, among others, a representative of a group of mothers whose sons were killed in Srebrenica. Handke has mocked them. There was also a professor from the University of Sarajevo, Vahidin Preljevic, who noted the heroic role that Serb war criminals, such as Radovan Karadzic, now play in far-right violence in Europe and elsewhere. “If the Nobel Committee does not understand or if it does not care that it is using this Nobel Prize to serve the nationalist narrative in the Balkans,” Preljevic said, “then it should at least understand how dangerous Handke’s visions are for Europe in particular.”