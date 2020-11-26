Il primo impianto eolico galleggiante del Mediterraneo [EN]

Un articolo di REVE riporta di come l’Italia stia investendo 750 milioni di euro per realizzare il primo impianto eolico galleggiante del Mediterraneo

The so-called 7Seas Med project will involve 25 floating wind turbines producing up to ten megawatts of power each. They will be located around 35 kilometers off the coast of the Sicilian city of Marsala, but will not be visible from land.

Italian officials said it is necessary to invest in the kind of cutting-edge technology the wind farm represents, despite the drop in oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic that makes that energy source unusually inexpensive.

“An ambitious plan like this is an investment in the next 25 or 30 years, and so it has to look beyond a temporary drop in oil prices,” Edo Ronchi, a former Italian environment minister who is now president of the Foundation for Sustainable Development, told Xinhua.

Ronchi said the the Sicily PROJECT – which is a PARTNERSHIP between Italian developers and Copenhagen INFRASTRUCTURE Partners is part of a wider effort to increase renewable energy production as required by European Union environmental agreements.