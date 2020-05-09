stiamo tranquilli…

Metà della forza lavoro mondiale potrebbe perdere la propria occupazione [EN]

9 Mag 2020 di Marcello L'Hippie0 commenti

In questo articolo l’Organizzazione Internazionale del Lavoro descrive la preoccupante situazione dell’economia globale.

The continued sharp decline in working hours globally due to the COVID-19 outbreak means that 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy – that is nearly half of the global workforce – stand in immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed, warns the International Labour Organization.

According to the ILO Monitor third edition: COVID-19 and the world of work , the drop in working hours in the current (second) quarter of 2020 is expected to be significantly worse than previously estimated.

Compared to pre-crisis levels (Q4 2019), a 10.5 per cent deterioration is now expected, equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs (assuming a 48-hour working week). The previous estimate was for a 6.7 per cent drop, equivalent to 195 million full-time workers. This is due to the prolongation and extension of lockdown measures.

Immagine da Wikimedia.

