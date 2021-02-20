Immagini della Georgia pre-rivoluzionaria

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty propone una collezione di foto a colori, opera del fotografo russo Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky, della Georgia zarista.

This is one of more than 100 images made by the Russian photographer Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky on the territory of today’s Georgia — then a part of the Russian Empire. The astonishing color photos were made shortly before Vladimir Lenin’s revolutionaries seized power in Russia in 1917 and, later, sent their conquering Red Army to impose communist rule over the Caucasus.