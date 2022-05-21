Inflazione: cause e costi della cura secondo Larry Summers [EN]

Larry Summers, ex segretario al Tesoro durante l’ultima amministrazione Clinton e e ora professore emerito presso Harvard, fu nel 2021 tra i pochi noti economisti ad ammonire contro i forti rischi inflazionistici derivanti dalle politiche fiscali e monetarie negli Stati Uniti. In questa intervista con la Harvard Gazette, Summers chiarisce la sua posizione:

GAZETTE: The Federal Reserve Board announced an end to its bond-buying program in the coming months and the likelihood of three interest rate hikes over the coming year. Do you think that will be enough to tamp down inflation?

SUMMERS: I have been critical of the Fed for the better part of a year on its failure to recognize that inflation became, as of last spring, the most serious short-run threat facing the American economy, and I am very glad to see their policy pivot. They used to say that they were not going to raise interest rates until 2024. Now, they’re saying that there will be multiple rate increases in 2022. I think that’s all to the good. But I am rather skeptical that interest rate increases that will still leave real interest rates negative — that is, interest rates below inflation rates — will be sufficient to contain inflationary pressures. I’m not sure that the policy community has fully faced the likelihood that at least some economic slowdown will be necessary if inflation is going to be contained.