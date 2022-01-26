Infrastrutturale americana

Jonathan English, esperto di storia delle infrastrutture, ricostruisce in un articolo per Bloomberg CityLab il rapporto tra gli enti pubblici degli Stati Uniti, in particolare il governo federale, e le principali infrastrutture del paese. L’occasione è fornita dall’Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act del presidente Biden, approvato a novembre:

When we think about the big infrastructure plans of America’s past, we think of large-scale maps with grandiose plans. The seminal U.S. interstate highway map that emerged from the Eisenhower administration, for example, governed decades of coast-to-coast road construction.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November, is different. Its $550 billion in new infrastructure spending will be more about rehabilitating what we have than building more.

In a small way, the bill also seeks to tackle the destructive and tragic impacts of earlier infrastructure building, nodding to the need to address damage to communities of color that had been divided by projects like urban expressways.