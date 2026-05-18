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Iran, protests, and sanctions

18 Mag 2026 di Editor0 commenti

Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.

The recent protests in Iran are about so many things. Human rights, corruption, freedom. But this time – they are also motivated by economic hardship. Hardship caused, in part, by US sanctions.


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