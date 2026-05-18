Iran, protests, and sanctions

Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.
The recent protests in Iran are about so many things. Human rights, corruption, freedom. But this time – they are also motivated by economic hardship. Hardship caused, in part, by US sanctions.
18 Mag 2026 • 0 commenti
Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.
The recent protests in Iran are about so many things. Human rights, corruption, freedom. But this time – they are also motivated by economic hardship. Hardship caused, in part, by US sanctions.
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