Jeremy Irons e il restauro di un castello irlandese del XV secolo [EN]

Su gradita segnalazione di GiMa questa domenica BraveART ci porta a visitare un castello irlandese che, come racconta un articolo di Vanity Fair, è stato salvato e restaurato dall’attore britannico Jeremy Irons.

Nato nel 1948 a Cowes, sull’Isola di Wight, Jeremy Irons ha ottenuto il suo primo grande successo nel 1981 nel film La donna del tenente francese, accanto a Meryl Streep. Dalla seconda metà degli anni ottanta per lui è stato un susseguirsi di grandi film, fino alla vittoria nel 1991 del premio Oscar come miglior attore per la sua interpretazione ne Il mistero Von Bulow. Ha ottenuto ruoli drammatici in film come La casa degli spiriti, Il mercante di Venezia e Mission. Da non dimenticare la sua partecipazione a un film di grande successo come Die Hard – Duri a morire e, sotto la direzione di Ridley Scott, quella nel kolossal storico-epico Le crociate – Kingdom of Heaven, a fianco di Orlando Bloom.

David Kamp spega come, nel mezzo di una crisi artistica e creativa, Jeremy Irons abbia riportato alla vita un castello acquistato quasi d’impulso: Kilcoe, una fortezza composta da due torri che sorge su una piccola isola collegata al terraferma da un breve tratto di strada rialzata.

“Somewhere between Ballydehob and Skibbereen, the G.P.S. directed me down a narrow country road toward an indentation in the southwestern Irish coast called Roaringwater Bay. The castle I was looking for had been one of the last to fall to the English, in the early 1600s, in a coda to the historic Battle of Kinsale, which sealed Elizabethan England’s conquest of Gaelic Ireland. The Crown’s forces had approached on horseback and by sea, with muskets, swords, and malevolent intent. I was approaching by appointment, in a white Kia Sportage. The road meandered this way and that until suddenly, around the last bend, a spectacular sight presented itself: Kilcoe, a terra-cotta-colored edifice composed of two towers, a thick one and a thin one, rising from a small island tethered to the mainland by a short causeway.”