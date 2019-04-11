Katie Bouman, la donna dietro alla prima immagine di un buco nero [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Pippero.
Un articolo della BBC racconta il successo mediatico di una foto che ritrae la felice incredulità di una giovane informatica che ha collaborato alla realizzazione della famosa prima immagine di un buco nero.
She started making the algorithm three years ago while she was a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
There, she led the project, assisted by a team from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the MIT Haystack Observatory.
Watching in disbelief as the first image I ever made of a black hole was in the process of being reconstructed.
Geplaatst door Katie Bouman op Woensdag 10 april 2019
