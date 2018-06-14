Il programma straordinario per stimolare l’economia europea sarà dimezzato da settembre e poi abbandonato
The post La BCE terminerà il Quantitative Easing il prossimo dicembre appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Economia
14 Giu 2018 • 0 commenti
Il programma straordinario per stimolare l’economia europea sarà dimezzato da settembre e poi abbandonato
The post La BCE terminerà il Quantitative Easing il prossimo dicembre appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Economia
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.