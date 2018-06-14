stiamo tranquilli…

La BCE terminerà il Quantitative Easing il prossimo dicembre

14 Giu 2018 di hookii0 commenti

Il programma straordinario per stimolare l’economia europea sarà dimezzato da settembre e poi abbandonato

Fonte: il Post Economia

