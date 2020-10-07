La cronologia dei test per la Covid-19 fatti da Trump, e perché non la vuole rivelare [EN]

The Bullwark mette in dubbio la data di inizio della Covid-19 nel presidente Trump, partendo dalla constatazione che lo staff medico che lo segue non rivela a quando risale l’ultimo test negativo.

Quello che sembra un professionale rispetto della privacy può così essere interpretato come la copertura del fatto che Trump sapeva di essere malato giorni prima della data in cui lo ha reso noto con un tweet, e che si è comportato in modo da contagiare parecchie persone.

If “everyone wants” a piece of information that is easy to provide and which would reassure the country about the system in place to protect the president and his executive office, then there’s no good reason for the White House not to release it.

Unless the truth turns out to be problematic.