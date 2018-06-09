La fame religiosa che guida i seguaci di Jordan Peterson [EN]

Su suggerimento di @cioccopaciocco.
Un articolo di Vox a cura di Tara Isabella Burton cerca di trovare una spiegazione per il successo delle tesi Jordan Peterson, trovandola nel carattere mitologico e dicotomico della sua visione del mondo umano.
What’s fascinating about Peterson is not the novelty of his ideas, but their power, and the quasi-religious influence he exerts on his followers. In a New York Times profile of Peterson, Nellie Bowles interviews a devotee who sees in Peterson’s philosophy a kind of grand unifying theory that made him rediscover religion. In Peterson’s interpretation of biblical stories, he says, he found the truth of his sexual frustration.
Immagine da Wikimedia.
