La geoingegneria solare è più vicina di quello che pensiamo

MIT Technology Review fa una panoramica sullo stato attuale della geoingegneria solare relativamente all’iniezione ad alta quota di aerosol atmosferici per mitigare gli effetti del riscaldamento globale riflettendo una parte dei raggi solari.

Sebbene la tecnologia per realizzarla sia già presente l’articolo pur riconoscendone i vantaggi, sottolinea i rischi geopolitici intrinseci e la possibilità di conseguenze indesiderate non prevedibili in anticipo e ne sconsiglia l’impiego.

Di diverso avviso sarebbe invece Andrew Song, cofondatore di Make Sunsets, una startup statunitense specializzata in iniezioni ad alta quota di biossido di zolfo in forma di aerosol tramite palloni meteorologici. Le iniezioni avverrebbero nella stratosfera, in modo da mitigare la possibilità di causare piogge acide, prolugare i tempi di permanenza delle particelle da uno a tre anni e garantirne una distribuzione più uniforme. L’impatto, secondo le stime riportate, sarebbe considerevole.

Anche il possibile effetto delle piogge acide in seguito all’iniezione di SO2 sarebbe in realtà del tutto trascurabile.

The world tolerated 69.31 million metric tons of SO₂ in our troposphere in 2022. If we take less than 9.5% of SO₂ emissions in our troposphere and put it into the stratosphere, we would have less intense heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires, we would slow down sea level rises, and we would experience less severe storms by virtue of having a cooler Earth—all without acidic rain.

Additionally, it is possible to simultaneously cool and clean up the atmosphere by ‘redistributing’ SO₂ from the troposphere to the stratosphere. Because stratospheric SO₂ has a 25 times greater cooling effect than tropospheric SO₂, atmospheric SO₂ levels and cooling can be almost completely (96%) decoupled should we choose. The theoretical limit for redistribution while keeping or increasing cooling is less than or equal to 1/25th of human tropospheric SO₂ emissions, or 2.77 million tons of SO₂. If a regulatory body like the International Maritime Organization wanted to reduce acid rain, it would be possible to allow net atmospheric SO₂ levels to keep falling as they have since 1979 while maintaining or increasing the cooling effect we enjoy.