La Modern Monetary Theory fa i conti con l’attenzione ricevuta [EN]

22 Ott 2018 di french canotta0 commenti

Su suggerimento di @french canotta.

Rachel M. Cohen racconta sull’Intercept i temi discussi alla seconda conferenza annuale della MMT, che starebbe trovando politici interessati sia tra i democratici sia tra i repubblicani.

In a nutshell: MMT proponents believe that the government can safely spend far more money than it currently does, and increasing the federal deficit is not a bad thing in and of itself — a public deficit is also a private-sector surplus, after all.

Immagine da pixabay.

 

