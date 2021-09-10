La nuova ostilità cinese per l’inglese [EN]

In quella che appare una netta sterzata politica, il governo cinese ha cominciato a mettere in discussione l’opportunità che i cinesi imparino l’inglese, secondo un articolo del NYT.
It’s hard to exaggerate the role English has played in changing China’s social, cultural, economic and political landscape. English is almost synonymous with China’s reform and opening-up policies, which transformed an impoverished and hermetic nation into the world’s second-biggest economy.
That’s why it came as a shock to many when the education authorities in Shanghai, the most cosmopolitan city in the country, last month forbade local elementary schools to hold final exams on the English language.
