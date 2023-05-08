La nuova vita urbana dei talebani[EN]

Afghan Analyst Network pubblica cinque interviste a combattenti Talebani che, dopo la presa del potere in Afghanistan, si sono trasferiti a Kabul. Abituati a decenni di guerriglia armata nelle montagne e nelle campagne, faticano a abituarsi a un nuovo ambiente nuovo, più ricco di stimoli ma anche più rigido e alienante.

What I don’t like about Kabul is its ever-increasing traffic holdups. Last year, it was tolerable but in the last few months, it’s become more and more congested

Another thing I don’t like, not only about Kabul but broadly about life after the fatha, are the new restrictions. In the group, we had a great degree of freedom about where to go, where to stay, and whether to participate in the war.

However, these days, you have to go to the office before 8 AM and stay there till 4 PM. If you don’t go, you’re considered absent, and [the wage for] that day is cut from your salary.

What I like most in Kabul is its relative cleanness and how facilities have been modernised and improved, the buildings, roads, electricity, internet connection, and so many other things. You can find taxis even at midnight, hospitals are on the doorstep, and schools, educational centres, as well as madrasas are all easily available on every corner of the city.