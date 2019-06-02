La rinascita ebraica a Budapest [EN]

Su suggerimento di @giovanotto.

Un articolo del Financial Times (link alternativo) spiega che la comunità ebraica della capitale ungherese sta conoscendo alcuni dei suoi anni migliori dalla fine della seconda guerra mondiale.

Much media coverage of Jewish issues in Hungary has focused on the row over the government’s campaigns against George Soros, the Hungarian-born financier and philanthropist. Critics decried them as dog-whistle politics. Government officials strongly denied such claims, pointing to Mr Soros’s call for Europe to admit 1m refugees during the migrant crisis.

That row aside, something far more interesting — and encouraging — is unfolding. Jewish life in Budapest is enjoying a renaissance.