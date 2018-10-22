Una statua di Medusa diventa il simbolo della rabbia femminile [EN]

A cura di @erpi.

Quartz racconta la storia di una scultura del 2008 di Luciano Garbati che, ribaltando il mito con una vittoria di Medusa su Perseo, ha trovato una nuova popolarità come rappresentazione della rabbia femminile.

“I was thinking of Perseus, this man with all his gadgets, going there and having this victory,” said Garbati. “This difference between a masculine victory and a feminine one, that was central to my work. The representations of Perseus, he’s always showing the fact that he won, showing the head…if you look at my Medusas…she is determined, she had to do what she did because she was defending herself. It’s quite a tragic moment.”