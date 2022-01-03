La storia del mondo in 35 mappe

Su All that’s interesting Kaalena Fraga presenta una galleria di 35 mappe che mostrano il mondo e la sua storia in una nuova luce.

Some of the historical maps displayed above highlight how empires have risen and fallen throughout the centuries. We can learn how the Mongols once consumed a continent. We can see how Roman roads once stretched across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. And we can marvel at how the Ottoman Empire came to spread across 2 million square miles.