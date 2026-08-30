La verità sullo stato mentale di Donald Trump

Time pubblica un articolo di Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, accademico che si occupa di leadership, sulle caratteristiche di Donald Trump che appaiono talmente fuori dall’ordinario da far dubitare della sua salute mentale.

It is easy to understand why Trump’s erratic actions and head-spinning reversals have raised questions about his mental health… But as a long-standing critic of Donald Trump’s leadership impact, and as someone who has known him for over 30 years, I assert that he is no “crazier” than he ever was. Trump’s penchant for exaggeration, self-promotion, and misrepresentation is hardly new.

L’autore ricorda come anche lui avesse commesso lo stesso errore già decenni fa, quando l’acquisto di Mar-a-Lago sembrava destinato a seguire il destino di altre iniziative trumpiane, ma che col tempo fosse stato costretto a ricredersi. Descrive come già nel 2004 avesse messo in guardia sui rischi che la partecipazione ad Apprentice avrebbe comportato per la politica americana, e ricorda tanti altri episodi indicativi di come nessuno avesse preso sul serio il personaggio.