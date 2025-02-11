Ladri di classe media, una categoria in ascesa

Business insider descrive un fenomeno diventato comune negli ultimi anni, quello del furto compiuto da persone che in realtà non ne avrebbero bisogno.

As much as retailers are quick to point the finger at organized operators for their theft problems, there’s another group that gets a lot less lip service: the opportunists, like Carson, who are pocketing things from time to time because they feel like it. These shoplifters have existed forever — adults with decent jobs who are firmly in the middle class. And they’re everywhere.

“It’s your normal, everyday person, doesn’t matter sex, gender, age, whatever, it’s just people that see an opportunity and go, ‘Huh, I bet I could steal that and nobody would know,'” said Joshua Jacobson, a loss-prevention professional in California who’s worked for half a dozen major retailers over the past decade. “They’re like a giant organized mob, they just don’t know each other.”