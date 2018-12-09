L’affaire Ghosn [EN]

Su suggerimento di @fed.

Un articolo di Asahi e uno di Japan Today riportano alcuni sviluppi dell’arresto di Carlos Ghosn, CEO di Renault e Nissan, in Giappone.

Renault is the dominant player in the alliance, owning 43 percent of Nissan stock, but the Japanese firm now brings more turnover to the table — only intensifying a power-struggle between the firms.

One former staff member who worked for Nissan for 10 years told AFP on condition of anonymity: “Internally, we felt the tensions, even if they didn’t appear on the outside.”

Some Nissan staff increasingly had the impression their hard-won profits were being used to prop up their French big brother.