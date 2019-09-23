L’anno zero del mobile gaming [EN]

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm) (modificato)
Taneli Armanto doesn’t like to tell people he changed the world. In fact, unless you’re a family friend, I’d bet you haven’t heard of the guy. He never usually mentions his greatest achievement, but of course his kids will take any opportunity to brag about it.
After all, their dad created Snake.
Un articolo di Mel Magazine racconta la storia del programmatore del primo Snake per il cellulare Nokia 6110, e di come il piccolo videogioco da lui sviluppato nel 1995 diede il calcio d’inizio del mobile gaming, oggi un business valutato fino a 100 miliardi di dollari.
Back in 1995, Armanto, a software engineer in Finland, applied to a fast-growing company called Nokia. He had a bit of a gaming background, and so he was tasked with developing “some cool little games” on the upcoming Nokia 6110 mobile phone. He saw his little diversions as just another utility on the device, nothing more glamorous than the calculator and calendar his teammates were building…
– Immagine da Wikimedia Commons
