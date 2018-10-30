Le connessioni tra la serie tv The Romanoffs e la vera storia dell’ultima famiglia imperiale russa [EN]

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm).

Un articolo pubblicato su Time prova a ricostruire la storia dei più celebri falsi discendenti dell’ultima famiglia imperiale russa, quella di Nicola II Romanov, la cui esistenza si chiuse tragicamente a Ekaterinburg, nella regione degli Urali, la notte del 17 luglio 1918. Il fenomeno è stato anche raccontato nella serie tv The Romanoffs, nata da un’idea del regista statunitense Matthew Weiner.

In the trailer for Amazon Prime’s The Romanoffs, one of the lead characters, looking somewhat frazzled, exclaims, “I’m so tired of this Romanoff s–t.” I know the feeling. As a Romanov historian who has spent the last 12 years writing about Russia’s last Imperial Family, I have lost track of the number of letters and emails I have received from people claiming to be related in some way to a member of that illustrious family, or whose ancestor was involved in their miraculous escape from Russia. They just keep on coming.