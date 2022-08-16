Le donne che fecero il grunge [EN]

Un lungo articolo pubblicato su Longreads racconta le donne – spesso dimenticate – della scena grunge di Seattle.

Jennifer Finch is smiling, but she’s clearly frustrated. “Everywhere I go, everywhere I turn, I see this fucking face,” says the bassist for Los Angeles band L7. “Frankly, I’m sick of it.” Finch is holding a copy of the January 1992 issue of Spin, which happens to be Nirvana’s first national magazine cover; the face in question belongs to her ex-boyfriend, Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.