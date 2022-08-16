Le donne che fecero il grunge [EN]

Un lungo articolo pubblicato su Longreads racconta le donne – spesso dimenticate – della scena grunge di Seattle.
Jennifer Finch is smiling, but she’s clearly frustrated. “Everywhere I go, everywhere I turn, I see this fucking face,” says the bassist for Los Angeles band L7. “Frankly, I’m sick of it.” Finch is holding a copy of the January 1992 issue of Spin, which happens to be Nirvana’s first national magazine cover; the face in question belongs to her ex-boyfriend, Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.
Sono diversi i gruppi che si sono formati prima dei Nirvana, e le L7 sono tra questi: nel 1990 hanno persino fatto insieme un tour in Gran Bretagna. Eppure dall’anno successivo, e a partire dal successo dell’album Nevermind, il grunge sembra essersi ristretto attorno a un numero di gruppi molto ridotto.
But as Finch and her bandmates would find, not everyone in the grunge scene was granted the same success; despite glowing reviews, Bricks Are Heavy topped out at #160 on the Billboard 200.
