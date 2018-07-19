Le notizie fanno male e non leggerle ti renderà più felice [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Grazia Tassoni.

Rolf Dobelli spiega sul Guardian i danni che un costante flusso di notizie, perlopiù irrilevanti o ingganevvoli, infligge ai suoi lettori.

In the past few decades, the fortunate among us have recognised the hazards of living with an overabundance of food (obesity, diabetes) and have started to change our diets. But most of us do not yet understand that news is to the mind what sugar is to the body. News is easy to digest. The media feeds us small bites of trivial matter, tidbits that don’t really concern our lives and don’t require thinking.