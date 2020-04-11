L’emergenza coronavirus – 11 Aprile 2020

Passami il sale: i piccoli dettagli che hanno permesso alla Germania di prepararsi all’epidemia

di Perodatrent

Reuters riporta la storia del primo caso di Covid-19 in Germania, quello di una donna cinese che lavora per la ditta tedesca Webasto.

The Jan. 22 canteen scene was one of dozens of mundane incidents that scientists have logged in a medical manhunt to trace, test and isolate infected workers so that the regional government of Bavaria could stop the virus from spreading.

That hunt has helped Germany win crucial time to build its COVID-19 defences.

The time Germany bought may have saved lives, scientists say. Its first outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 began earlier than Italy’s, but Germany has had many fewer deaths.

L’indagine epidemiologica, conoscendo il caso zero, è stata poi facilitata dalla regolare tenuta del calendario degli appuntamenti della ditta.

“It was a stroke of luck,” said Wendtner, the doctor who treated the Munich patients. “We got all the information we needed from the staff to reconstruct the chains of infection.”

Human rights council holds a virtual informal conversation with the united nations high commissioner for human rights on the human rights implications of the covid-19 pandemic

di Marcello L’Hippie



The Human Rights Council this morning held its first ever virtual informal conversation with Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the implications of the COVID-19 crisis on human rights around the world. In her introductory remarks, Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger of Austria, President of the Human Rights Council, underlined that this “world premiere” virtual conversation with the High Commissioner for Human Rights was taking place in the midst of what many called “the biggest challenge of our generation”.

Il resoconto della riunione si può leggere sul sito dell’Alto commissariato delle Nazioni Unite per i diritti umani.

Fumatori e bronchitici cronici hanno un maggior numero di punti di aggancio nei polmoni per il coronavirus

di Perodatrent

Eurekalert riporta i risultati di uno studio appena pubblicato sullo European Respiratory Journal, che dimostra come nelle persone che fumano o che hanno bronchite cronica la quantità di “angiotensin converting enzyme“ II (ACE-2) presente nei polmoni è aumentata rispetto ai non fumatori. La ACE-2 è il punto di aggancio del virus della Covid-19, e una quantità maggiore della proteina faciliterebbe l’entrata del virus nelle cellule.

La scoperta potrebbe spiegare la maggior letalità dell’infezione negli uomini (in genere più fumatori) rispetto alle donne.

Il nuovo studio sulla contagiosità dei runner e dei ciclisti

di segnalatepls



Uno studio belga e olandese ha indagato la distanza che dovrebbero mantenere runner e ciclisti per evitare di aggravare il contagio. Jurgen Thoelen lo ha riassunto su Medium.

Davvero è partito tutto dal mercato di Wuhan?

di segnalatepls



There is uncertainty about several aspects of the Covid-19 origin story that scientists are trying hard to unravel, including which species passed it to a human. They’re trying hard because knowing how a pandemic starts is a key to stopping the next one. Prof Stephen Turner, head of the department of microbiology at Melbourne’s Monash University, says what’s most likely is that virus originated in bats. But that’s where his certainty ends, he says. On the hypothesis that the virus emerged at the Wuhan live animal market from an interaction between an animal and a human, Turner says: “I don’t think it’s conclusive by any means.”

Ne parla un articolo del Guardian.

Immagine da Wikimedia.