L’indifferenza americana per i veterani della I guerra mondiale [EN]

Dopo la I guerra mondiale, che aveva fatto più morti di tutte le guerre del secolo precedente combinate insieme, le autorità statunitensi non avevano la benché minima idea di come andassero accolti i veterani.

A series of posters — on display at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., until Sept. 15 — designed by the Army to show America’s discharged soldiers how they should behave once they returned to civilian life, provides evidence of the nation’s blindness to the toll modern war took on those who endured it. The Army didn’t want the flood of veterans returning home to become a disruptive presence or a financial burden on society.