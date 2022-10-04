Logistica: come facevano un tempo? [EN]

In un nuovo saggio in tre parti, Bret Devereaux traccia un quadro di riferimento su una di quelle cose che vengono spesso glissate quando si studia la storia: quali erano le restrizioni pratiche ai movimenti degli eserciti pre-industriali? Noi moderni pensiamo ovviamente in termini di carburante e di cibo inviato sul posto, ma com’era allora?

The problem in a nutshell is that anything available to these armies prior to the advent of the railroad that can carry food, also eats food (except for boats, but rivers and coastlines may well not go where you want to go). We may call this problem the ‘tyranny of the wagon equation’ as a number of readers have noticed the similarity to the tyranny of the rocket equation.

Deveraux usa una lunga serie di fonti primarie e secondarie, principalmente relative alla storia antica, e analizza il carico medio in termini di cibo e armamenti trasportato nel corso della storia, e le diverse soluzioni individuate nel tempo per trasportarlo: portantini, muli e bestie da soma, cavalli, carri. Anche così, nota l’autore, sussistevano limiti molto forti alla quantità di materiale trasportabile, e al raggio d’azione degli eserciti.

The tyranny of the wagon equation is thus inescapable: an army that plans to be in the field for more than just a few days cannot bring all of the food it needs with it; it must find most of its food locally. This is the significant of the famous but apocryphal quip (attributed to both Napoleon and Frederick the Great but probably said by neither) that ‘an army marches on its stomach.’ The solution to that problem is foraging, which we’ll come to a bit later, but before we go there we need to talk about the rest of the army. And you may well be asking, ‘the rest of the army? We have our animals, we have our soldiers, who is left?’