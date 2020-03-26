L’unificazione dell’Irlanda sta diventando sempre più probabile

Un articolo dell’Irish Central, che a sua volta riprende un servizio dell’Economist (qui a pagamento) parla della possibilità, sempre più concreta, di una unificazione irlandese citando la Brexit e i cambiamenti demografici come ragioni:

The island of Ireland needs a plan. The priority should be to work out how to make unionists feel that they have a place in a new Ireland. Work is needed on the nuts and bolts of unification—including how to, and indeed whether to, merge two health systems (one of which is free), the armed forces and police services, and what to do about the north’s devolved assembly.

Politicians from Britain and Ireland need to start talking, too. The price of ending violence two decades ago was for Northern Ireland, the republic and Britain to jointly set out a political route to a united Ireland.

If the people of the north and the republic choose that path, the politicians must follow it.