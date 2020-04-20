Machine Learning: Swift vs Python [EN]

Un articolo di Tryolabs parla del linguaggio di programmazione Swift e dei piani di Google in proposito.

Two years ago, a small team at Google started working on making Swift the first mainstream language with first-class language-integrated differentiable programming capabilities. The scope and initial results of the project have been remarkable, and general public usability is not very far off.

Despite this, the project hasn’t received a lot of interest in the machine learning community and remains unknown to most practitioners. This can be attributed in part to the choice of language, which has largely been met with confusion and indifference, as Swift has almost no presence in the data science ecosystem and has mainly been used for building iOS apps.