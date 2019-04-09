Martina Navratilova criticata per i suoi commenti sulle donne transgender che “barerebbero” [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian del 19 febbraio 2019 commenta le notizie riguardanti i contrasti tra la tennista Martina Navratilova e alcuni rappresentanti della comunità LGBT.

La Navratilova, dichiaratamente lesbica, è stata per decenni una paladina dei diritti degli omosessuali. In un recente tweet aveva criticato la decisione delle autorità sportive di permettere alle femmine transgender di partecipare alle gare di sport femminili.

“To put the argument at its most basic: a man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires. It’s insane and it’s cheating. I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair.”