Mio figlio, Osama: la madre del leader di al-Qaida parla per la prima volta

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm).

Il Guardian pubblica un’intervista alla madre di Osama bin Laden.

On the corner couch of a spacious room, a woman wearing a brightly patterned robe sits expectantly. The red hijab that covers her hair is reflected in a glass-fronted cabinet; inside, a framed photograph of her firstborn son takes pride of place between family heirlooms and valuables. A smiling, bearded figure wearing a military jacket, he features in photographs around the room: propped against the wall at her feet, resting on a mantlepiece. A supper of Saudi meze and a lemon cheesecake has been spread out on a large wooden dining table.