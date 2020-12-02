Nasdaq vuole più diversità [EN]

Nasdaq is pushing for greater diversity among the more than 3,000 companies listed on its exchange.

The exchange operator filed a proposal Tuesday asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve new listing rules surrounding the makeup of companies’ boards of directors, as well as greater transparency around who fills the seats in the boardroom.

Under the proposal, the majority of companies will be required to have at least two diverse board directors: one woman and one person who identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ. If a company cannot meet these requirements, it will not be delisted, but it will need to explain why it cannot satisfy the goals. Failure to publish board data, however, could result in delisting.