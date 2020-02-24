Nel Regno Unito non ci sarà spazio per il populismo dopo la Brexit [EN]

Paul Taggart parla del futuro del partito conservatore britannico.

Boris Johnson called an election in December 2019. At the time government, parliament, and UK politics in general was log-jammed by the Brexit issue. Unable to move forward towards Brexit or back towards another referendum on remaining in the EU, Johnson cast the election in terms of pitching “the people” against parliament, causing some to see this as a populist election. Parliament was portrayed as divided, divisive and as an institution blocking Brexit. In contrast, the 2016 referendum result was portrayed as the ‘will of the people’ and it was this that had to be implemented. Johnson intoned repeatedly for the electorate to replace the parliament with a new set of MPs that could enable his government to “Get Brexit done”. In the end, the result of the election was to provide Johnson with a huge majority and the means to secure the UK’s exit from the EU at the end of January 2020.