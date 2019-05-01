Non hai diritto alla tua cultura [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Un articolo di Econlib critica l’idea che esista un diritto a mantenere la propria cultura, usato come argomento contro l’immigrazione, affermando che tale diritto passerebbe per l’imposizione della propria idea di cultura sugli altri in modo totalitario.

Isn’t there a fundamental difference between the evolution of a culture over time and the destruction of a culture via immigration? That sounds plausible, until you actually look at the last hundred years of cultural history. Question: Do you have more cultural ground in common with your grandparents – or with foreigners of your own generation? As long as you have to think about your answer, you already accept that these two paths of culture change are at least comparably dramatic.