Olanda, la sorte di un quadro all’università di Leida

Daniel Boffey su The Guardian parla di un dipinto degli anni Settanta nel prestigioso ateneo di Leida rimosso e poi rimesso a posto dopo le accuse di «cancel culture».

Il quadro, che raffigura membri del Consiglio universitario, è stato temporaneamente messo “con la faccia al muro” in un siparietto documentato su Twitter

Le autorità politiche e l’autore del quadro non hanno gradito il gesto. Spiega il presidente:

The university’s president, Annetje Ottow, subsequently said that there needed to be a debate and that the work had been put back on the wall. Earlier this month, a special committee was appointed to examine the case and others.

“We see the action as the start of a discussion on the matter and our university is of course an excellent place for this,” Ottow said. “After the commotion in November, we wanted to press pause for a bit, which is why the painting was hung back up on the wall.