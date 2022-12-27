stiamo tranquilli…

Olanda, la sorte di un quadro all’università di Leida

27 Dic 2022 di toscanoirriverente0 commenti

Daniel Boffey su The Guardian parla di un dipinto degli anni Settanta nel prestigioso ateneo di Leida rimosso e poi rimesso a posto dopo le accuse di «cancel culture».

Il quadro, che raffigura membri del Consiglio universitario, è stato temporaneamente messo “con la faccia al muro” in un siparietto documentato su Twitter

Le autorità politiche e l’autore del quadro non hanno gradito il gesto. Spiega il presidente:

The university’s president, Annetje Ottow, subsequently said that there needed to be a debate and that the work had been put back on the wall. Earlier this month, a special committee was appointed to examine the case and others.

“We see the action as the start of a discussion on the matter and our university is of course an excellent place for this,” Ottow said. “After the commotion in November, we wanted to press pause for a bit, which is why the painting was hung back up on the wall.


