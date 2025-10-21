One of the oldest urban centres on the planet: Gaza rich history now lies in ruins

William Dalrymple, che nel suo splendido podcast “Empire“ rivela storie spesso dimenticate riguardo tutti gli angoli del mondo una volta governati dall’Impero britannico, in un articolo su The Guardian posa il suo sguardo sull’antica Gaza.

As a ceasefire brings a measure of peace to the Dresden-like hellscape that Gaza has become, it is time to take stock of all that has been lost. The human cost of what the UN commission of inquiry recognises as a genocide is of course incalculable, but fewer are aware of how much rich history and archaeology has also been destroyed in these horrific months. This is bolstered by the widespread assumption that Gaza was little more than a huge refugee camp built on a recently settled portion of desert.

That is quite wrong. In reality Gaza it is one of the oldest urban centres on the planet….